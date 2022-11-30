Move over Iowa and New Hampshire, Michigan is making a play for the country's first presidential primary contest.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Senate approved moving up the state's primary contest during presidential election years from March to February. While the schedule change might have minor implications for voters and when they cast their first ballot, the shift could mean big things for how national parties campaign.

The proposal, which was approved by a 34-1 margin, moves the state's presidential primary contest from the second Tuesday in March to the second Tuesday in February.

Traditionally, Iowa hosts the country's first caucus and then New Hampshire hosts the first primary.

But shifting politics and an Iowa caucus that was mired with problems during the 2020 election may have tipped the scales toward shuffling up the schedule. Both Michigan and Minnesota are the two-front runners for holding the country's first presidential elections.

The state House still has to vote on the proposed schedule change and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will need to sign the bill.