Michigan country music festival calls off event days before fest

After Brooklyn's Faster Horses Festival announced that this year's event would not be held, plans started to host another fest nearby. However, with just days until Country Roads Music Festival, the organizers postponed the fest until next year.

The backstory:

Weeks after the news that Faster Horses wasn't happening in 2025, Country Roads was revealed. The plan was to hold a three-day music fest at The Groves of Michigan Campground, just down the street from Michigan International Speedway, the home of Faster Horses.

The lineup that was shared after included headliners Colt Ford, Restless Road, and Drew Baldridge, along with a slate of Michigan country artists.

Country Roads appeared to promise a similar experience as Faster Horses, with music, camping, and other activities like a 3K run and corn hole tournaments.

What they're saying:

Country Roads was slated to start Friday, and up until a few days ago, the fest was continuing to promote the upcoming event on social media. However, on Monday afternoon, Country Roads said that the event would be postponed until 2026:

"We’ve made the difficult decision to postpone Country Roads Music Festival until 2026.

"This wasn’t an easy call, but we truly believe it’s the right one. Our goal has always been to create something meaningful for this community, and we want to give it the time and care it deserves.

"All tickets will be fully refunded. You don’t need to do a thing, we’ll handle it on our end and make sure that money gets back to you as quickly as possible.

"We’re so grateful for your support and understanding. This community means the world to us, and we can’t wait to share something really special with you in 2026."