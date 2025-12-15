Detroit 2-year-old girl reunites with kidney donor

The Brief A 2-year-old united with her kidney donor on Monday. It was a call Amber knew she had to answer, a plea from a family desperately trying to find a kidney for their baby who desperately needed one to live. On Monday, Amber got to see the result of her goodwill in action, a reunion between two people who may have never met.



It’s the season of giving and a story coming out of Metro Detroit demonstrates what happens when a person gives of themselves to improve the life of someone else all thanks to the gift of life.

It was a call Amber knew she had to answer, a plea from a family desperately trying to find a kidney for their baby who desperately needed one to live. Inspired by her fiancé, who was an organ donor, Amber decided to sign up to be a living donor, and in July she donated her kidney to Luna.

On Monday, Amber got to see the result of her goodwill in action, a reunion between two people who may have never met. Now, these two share a forever bond.

Amber and Luna’s first reunion was back in September. But Monday's reunion is just in time for the holidays and serves as a reminder that not all gifts need to be wrapped.

Doctors at Children’s Hospital of Michigan are reminding everyone that we can all do our part to give the gift of life.