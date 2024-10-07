The Brief There are no statewide ballot proposals this election - however, there is still plenty for voters to decide beyond just picking candidates for office Washtenaw, Macomb, and Oakland counties in Southeast Michigan are all considering proposals dealing with public parks, 911 dispatch centers, and mental health facilities Counties fund services through millages, which are property taxes based on the value of someone's home



There are no statewide ballot proposals this November election in Michigan, which is a shift from previous cycles where residents voted on everything from abortion and marijuana to voting access and police search warrants.

However, some counties do have questions waiting for their residents when they head to the polls, with ballot proposals up for grabs in Washtenaw, Oakland, and Macomb counties.

The issues range from public parks, 911 dispatch centers, and mental health facilities. For anyone interested in seeing what is on their ballot, they can preview the races they'll be voting on by going to the Michigan Voter Information Center.

There are no ballot proposals in Wayne County this year.

Related article

Oakland County

Millage to fund Oakland County Parks System

Oakland County is asking its citizens if they want to renew and increase funding for its public parks. The purpose is to "expand, improve, operate, maintain, and acquire" land within the park system. The money would be used for upkeep of its lakes, rivers, facilities, and trails, fund educational programming, and maintain free general park admission at all of its county parks.

If approved, it would generate more than $52 million in funding in 2024.

The cost of the increase is 0.65 mills, which is $0.65 per $1,000 of taxable value on someone's home.

Macomb County

Continuation of Macomb County 911 Surcharge

Macomb County is seeking to renew funding for its 911 emergency call services, a surcharge that would cost citizens $0.42 per month on all users. Those who use a prepaid wireless telecommunications service are exempt from the surcharge.

Elect a Charter Commission

Macomb County is asking its residents if they want to elect a charter commission for the purpose of updating the Home Rule Charter of Macomb County. Adopted in 2009 and taking effect in 2011, the charter created a new government structure for the county.

Washtenaw County

Renewal and restoration of Washtenaw County's Enhanced Emergency Communications System

An increased millage of 0.2 mills over the next 10 years would help fund Washtenaw County's Enhanced Emergency Communications System, as well as assist in the upgrade of infrastructure, including potentially building more towers.

If approved, it would raise more than $4.4 million when it goes into effect in 2026.

Renewal and restoration of the Veteran's Relief Millage

The renewal of a millage to help pay for provisions within the Washtenaw County's Department of Veterans Affairs, which would provide financial relief and services for area veterans. It would pay for eligible indigent veteran claims, as well as fund the administration of the department.

The proposal would increase the amount residents pay by $0.10 per thousand dollars of taxable value, raising almost $2.2 million.

Establishing an Older Person's Services Millage

Also being asked for people to vote on is a 0.5 mill increase to establish an Older Persons Service. It would raise more than $11.5 million in its first year if approved.

Renewal and restoration of Washtenaw County Community Mental Health and Public Safety Preservation Millage

The biggest proposal deals with continued funding of Washtenaw County's mental health department, its sheriff's office, and communities that maintain their own police force.

The initiative asks if residents would want to renew and restore a millage that provides funding to those three sources, raising an estimated $22.4 million. If approved, the money would be divided up so 38% goes to the mental health department, 38% goes to the sheriff's office, and 24% goes to Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Milan, Saline, Ypsilanti, Pittsfield Township and Northfield Township.

The renewal request includes an increase of 1 mill, which is $1.00 per thousand dollars of taxable value on a home owned in Washtenaw County.