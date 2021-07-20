Michigan reports 2,605 new COVID-19 cases since Friday (daily averages at 651 per day), 26 more deaths

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, Michigan reported 2,605 cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths since Friday. That's an average of 651 cases per day - the highest it's been since May. Of the 26 deaths, 10 are from vital records review.

The state is reporting numbers twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

This brings the total to 906,538 cases and 19,947 deaths.

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine near you

There are currently three different vaccines that have been approved by the FDA: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The three vaccines do not guarantee you won't be sick but all three have high efficacy rates in preventing serious illness and decrease the chances of hospitalization if you do get ill with COVID-19.

Simply putting your name on the county list is one way to get a vaccine, eventually, but there are ways you can be proactive to find a vaccine faster.

Contact tracing

Michigan officials are also urging people to download the MI COVID Alert app to help notify of possible exposure and with contact tracing.

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.