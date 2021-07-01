How to register for the Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery

On Thursday, July 1, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new initiative to get roughly 700,000 more residents vaccinated against COVID-19 by giving away a total of $5 million through the state's vaccine lottery.

News of the announcement leaked late Wednesday night and Whitmer formally announced the vaccine lottery Wednesday morning in Lansing. The state is partnering with Meijer and is eligible for any resident who has received a vaccine from December 1, 2020, through July 10, 2021.

The state is giving away multiple levels of prizes including a $1 million prize, a $2 million prize, and $50,000 in daily drawings. PLUS the state is giving away thousands of dollars in scholarships as well.

The announcement was a bit of an about-face from the governor's office after she said a few weeks ago that the state couldn't replicate the lottery giveaway that was done in Ohio, citing the state's gaming laws. However, she said they pursued other avenues through a partnership with Meijer to make this possible.

"If there’s one thing every Michigander can agree on, it’s that whatever Ohio can do, Michigan can do it better and bigger," said Governor Whitmer.

What are the odds of wining any of the prizes? They're actually better than you may think.

Who is eligible for the Michigan COVID-19 vaccine prizes?

Simply put, if you have received a COVID-19 vaccine since last December, you are eligible.

Anyone who has received a vaccine BEFORE July 10 (includes anyone who received a vaccine since Dec. 1) is available for the $1 million drawing.

Anyone who receives a vaccine by the end of August (including those who already have their vaccine) is eligible for the $2 million prize.

The daily prizes are ONLY available for people who get their first dose of the vaccine in July. Scroll down for more details on the daily prizes.

Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine prizes

Michigan announced a $1 million prize with entries between July 1 and July 10. This is eligible for Michigan residents who are 18 or older. A check or electric data transfer of funds will take place.

The state is also giving away $50,000 every day between July 1 and August 3. Those prizes are going to be given to people who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on the corresponding date. In other words, this prize is available only for people who get the first vaccine in the month of July.

The state's grand prize is $2 million which is open to all residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine between December 1, 2020, and July 30, 2021.

The state is also giving away nine $55,000 scholarships. These drawings are available to all people between the ages of 12 and 17 who have received a dose of the vaccine or will receive one in July. A parent or legal guardian must enter the eligible person for the prize.

How to win the COVID-19 vaccine lottery

You have to be registered to be eligible for any of the above prizes. Just getting the vaccine does not make you eligible for the Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

To get registered, go to mishottowin.com and click register now.

Once there, you'll have to fill out fields that include your legal name, address, contact information, and your vaccination dates - so be sure to have your vaccination card.

RELATED: Would the vaccine lottery work in Michigan?

You then must acknowledge that you are eligible. Click Submit and you're entered.

You can also register by phone by calling 888-535-6136 and pressing 1. The

When the COVID-19 vaccine lottery prizes will be announced

Throughout the month of July, Michigan is pushing to get up to 70% of the state vaccinated against COVID-19. The state is currently at 61% of its residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine and estimate that 700,000 more are needed to get vaccinated to reach 70%.

The $1 million will be eligible for the people who receive their vaccine before July 10, 2021. That drawing is expected to take place the next day, on July 11, 2021.

The daily prizes will be drawn roughly 5 days after the immunization dates. So if you get vaccinated on July 1, you must register your information within four days (by July 5) and then the drawing will take place on or about July 6.

The $2 million prize will be selected among residents who have been vaccinated since Dec. 1, 2020, through July 30, 2021. That prize drawing will take place on or about August 4, 2021.

The scholarship prizes are also eligible for all teens who are vaccinated before July 30, 2021. That drawing will also take place on August 4.

For full dates of the daily drawings and the rules from the state, go to the state's website mishottowin.com

