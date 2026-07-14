The Brief The cyclosporiasis outbreak afflicting Michigan is also hitting three other states, infecting thousands of residents. The CDC-FDA joint news conference said Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky, as well as Michigan, as the four states hit by parasite. Michigan has confirmed more than 3,300 cases.



Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky were named as the three other states managing the outbreak of cyclosporiasis that has exploded in Michigan, sickening thousands of people.

Those four states are actively tracking the infections that have moved through residents over the past several weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration held a joint news conference on Tuesday, saying they had been in touch with local health departments to track the spreading illness, which is caused by a parasite and commonly contracted from vegetables like leafy greens.

"(The current case load) is much much higher than what we've seen last year or the year before," said Dr. Gwen Biggerstaff, the CDC's division of foodborne, waterborne, and environmental diseases deputy director.

Cyclosporiasis numbers

By the numbers:

Tuesday's reporting from MDHHS confirmed more than 3,300 cases in Michigan.

Recommendations for avoiding Cyclosporiasis

While the FDA is not listing any foods that folks should be avoiding, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said on Monday the disease's spread was possibly caused by lettuce or vegetable greens.

It has not identified a specific manufacturer or producer behind the outbreak.

Lettuce and Salad Greens

Purchase whole heads: Buy whole heads of lettuce rather than pre-washed, bagged lettuce or pre-mixed salad kits.

Discard outer layers: Before preparation, throw away the outer two to three layers of leaves.

Wash inner leaves: Thoroughly wash the remaining inner leaves under clean running water.

Prioritize cooking: For any greens that can be cooked, cooking to a temperature of at least 158 F (70 C) is the safest option, as the parasite is resistant to routine chemical disinfection and washing alone cannot guarantee its removal.

Previous Outbreaks

The following foods have been specifically linked to previous cyclospora outbreaks in the United States and Canada:

Bagged salad mixes and kits.

Fresh cilantro (coriander leaves).

Fresh basil.

Rasberries.

Snow peas.

Green onions (scallions).

Swimming

One activity that is not a risk to contracting cyclosporiasis is recreational swimming.

While people should always avoid swallowing recreational water, foodborne exposure – particularly exposure to contaminated produce – remains the primary focus of this outbreak investigation.