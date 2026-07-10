Townhouse fire reported in Orion Township neighborhood scarred by 2024 explosion

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The Brief Firefighters were on the scene of a fire at the Keatington New Town Condominiums in Orion Township. In the same subdivision, a condominium exploded, injuring two people, leveling the entire structure in 2024. It is unknown at this time what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.



First responders were on the scene of a house fire in Orion Township in the same subdivision of a gas explosion in 2024.

What we know:

The reported fire was at a town home at Keatington New Town Condominiums on Meadowbrook Court south of Waldon Road.

Photos from the scene show fire trucks lining the street, with the road being closed off.

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As of 6 p.m., the scene was cleared as firefighters packed up and left.

The backstory:

In November 2024, a condominium exploded injuring two people, leveling the entire structure. The cause of the explosion was due to a gas leak.

The explosion could be heard and felt for miles. The wreckage would sit untouched for many months before being cleared.

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What we don't know:

It is unknown at this time what caused Friday's fire or if anyone was injured.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

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