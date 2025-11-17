Michigan deer crashes: These counties had the most collisions in 2024

The Brief Last year, more than 56,000 crashes with deer were reported in Michigan. November is the busiest month for crashes involving deer. Kent County had the most crashes, followed by the only Metro Detroit county to make the top 10 list - Oakland.



Fall in Michigan – the days are shorter and the deer are out and about, leading to increased chases of encountering them while on the road.

According to state crash data, the most collisions with deer happen in November, when it gets darker earlier and the animals are more active during mating season.

By the numbers:

Data from the 2024 Michigan Traffic Crash Reporting year-end report shows that there were 56,697 crashes involving deer last year. Of that number, the bulk of crashes happened in October through December, with 10,017 crashes reported in November.

One Metro Detroit county, Oakland, made it into the top 10 list of counties with the most deer crashes in 2024.

Counties with the most deer crashes

Kent - 2,097 Oakland - 2,024 Jackson - 1,557 Allegan - 1,517 Genesee - 1,510 Clinton - 1,447 Ottawa - 1,433 Lapeer - 1,426 Washtenaw - 1,409 Calhoun - 1,382

AAA safety tips for drivers

Stay awake, alert and sober.

Always wear a seat belt.

Be especially alert at dawn and dusk.

If you see one deer, slow down. Chances are there are others nearby.If a crash is unavoidable, don’t swerve, brake firmly, hold onto the steering wheel, stay in your lane and bring your car to a controlled stop.

AAA safety tips for motorcyclists

Stay awake, alert and sober.

Slow down and be alert for deer whenever you ride.

Cover the brakes to reduce reaction time.

Use high-beam headlights and additional riding lights when possible.

Wear protective gear at all times.

What to do if a deer is in the road

With a population of about 2 million, you are bound to see a deer while driving. The animals are most active between dusk and dawn, though they can run into the road at any time.

Never veer for deer. Swerving could lead to a more severe crash.

If a deer is in the road, keep your vehicle straight and brake firmly.

What to do if you hit a deer

If you cannot avoid hitting a deer, pull off the road after the collision and contact police and your insurance company. Be sure to let police know if the animal is in the road where it could be blocking traffic.

When you can safely get out of your vehicle, be sure to take photos of the damage in case you need them when you file a claim.

When you do get out of the vehicle, do not approach the deer. If it is alive, it may be aggressive and could hurt you.