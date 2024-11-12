Michigan deer hunting: What to know as firearm season begins

Firearm deer hunting season gets underway this week around Michigan.

Here's what to know if you plan to hunt between Nov. 15 and 30:

Deer hunting licenses

Hunters in Michigan are required to purchase licenses. This includes a base license and a license for the animals you plan to take.

Base license costs:

Junior (10-16) - $6

Resident - $11

Nonresident - $151

Senior (65+, Michigan residents only) - $5

Deer hunting licenses:

Deer

Resident license - $20

Nonresident license - $20

Senior license (65+, Michigan residents only)

Deer combo

Resident - $40 (two deer licenses: $20 regular, $20 restricted)

Nonresident - $190 (two deer licenses: $20 regular, $170 restricted)

Senior (65+, Michigan residents only) - $28 (two deer licenses: $8 regular, $20 restricted)

Antlerless deer

Resident and nonresident - $20

Where to donate deer

Donated deer will feed those in need at food pantries.

Jay's Sporting Goods, Clare

Nov. 16: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 17: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 23: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 24: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Frank's Great Outdoors, Linwood

Nov. 16: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 17: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Knutson's Sporting Goods, Brooklyn (NEW)

Jan. 4: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 5: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m,

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing

Voluntary testing is used to monitor and limit the spread of CWD, a neurological disease that can cause behavioral changes, such as a loss of fear of humans and loss of awareness.

In 2021, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources started rotational testing, where testing is focused on a set of counties each year. Since starting this, the state has detected 13 cases of CWD in 13 of Michigan's 83 counties. The disease was most recently detected in a deer in Ogemaw County last fall.

This year, the state is focusing its testing in these counties: Antrim, Arenac, Baraga, Benzie, Cheboygan, Chippewa, Clare, Dickinson, Gladwin, Grand Traverse, Houghton, Iosco, Kalkaska, Keweenaw, Leelanau, Luce, Mackinac, Manistee, Ogemaw, Ontonagon, Otsego, and Schoolcraft.

Hunters can have their deer tested for free at DNR submission locations found here. Self-sample kits are also available at certain submission sites. Find the list of locations here.

Hunters also have options for paid testing for deer harvested from counties not eligible for free testing. Learn more here.

Bovine tuberculosis testing

Focused monitoring for bovine tuberculosis (TB) will take place in Alcona, Alpena, Cheboygan, Crawford, Iosco, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle, and Roscommon counties this season, though deer also can be turned in for TB testing from anywhere in the state at a hunter’s request.

To submit your deer for TB testing, take it to a DNR staffed deer check station, drop box, or cooperating processor or taxidermist. Report your harvest and remove deer heads prior to visiting a sample submission site.

How to report deer that may be sick

Hunters who observe unusual deer behavior can report it to the DNR.

Report sick deer here.

Deer hunting regulations

Can't see the regulation guide below? Click here.