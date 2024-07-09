Michigan Democrat joins chorus of lawmakers calling for Biden to drop out

A west Michigan lawmaker is among the first elected Democrats in the state to call on Joe Biden to drop his reelection campaign for president.

Phil Skaggs, who represents Michigan's 80th district, wrote that he thought Biden served in office well, having lifted the nation out of the pandemic and helped revitalize industries and infrastructure.

"However, unfortunately, at the debate, the President was unable to convince Americans that he is capable of defeating Trump this fall," he wrote on X. "Biden struggled to highlight his accomplishments, lay out a vision, or hold Trump accountable for his lies, fiascos, and authoritarian plans."

Skaggs said Biden's failure to communicate his successes was troubling. Instead, "the images from the debate are now indelible in the public consciousness."

"Our job is to nominate one of the two viable choices American voters will have in November. It is an enormous responsibility," he continued. "The best way to do prevent a second Trump term is with a new Democratic nominee."

The fallout from Biden's debate performance - which showed him struggling at times to answer questions - has continued to ripple through political circles and into the wider general election conversation.

Skaggs isn't the first Democrat to call for Biden to end his reelection bid. However, he represents part of a key swing state that will help decide who wins the presidency.

Michigan has voted for the winner in the past for general elections, including in two close races in 2016 and 2020, flipping from Donald Trump to Biden during that time span. It's part of a string of battleground states in the Midwest that will weigh heavily on election day.

In addition to threatening the top of the ticket, Skaggs added Biden remaining in the race also threatens local elections.

"A collapse at the top of the ticket will seriously endanger a dozen of my colleagues. I don’t want to see my friends lose. We have more work to do together to rebuild Michigan. Clearly, this is a decision, not just for one individual, but for an entire party," he wrote.

Despite calls for him to step aside, Biden has remained steadfast in his determination to continue running.