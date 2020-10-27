Michigan Democrats criticize President Trump's campaign rally in Lansing

Top Democrats in Michigan were highly critical of President Donald Trump staging what they labeled, "a super spreader rally" in Lansing today, while at the same time predicting that an additional 40,000 plus Detroit residents will not stay away from the polls this year as they did in 2016.



"My whole family, including my 94-year-old mom, live in Lansing and the fact that he would be so reckless and so irresponsible," said Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow.

"The event today is another super spreader by Mr. Trump and it's very, very sad," said former Michigan governor Jim Blanchard. "Some of the people who go to the rally today - and I hope it's not a big number - will get COVID and be very sick. Some might even die. This is really outrageous."

They and two other Democrats, Lansing mayor Andy Schor and the State Dem. Party Chair Lavora Barnes took turns blasting the president during a virtual press conference for his handling of the COVID crisis and trying to downplay the impact.

"We're not seeing that we are turning the corner. We're seeing numbers go up and we're seeing a second wave," said Lansing mayor Andy Schor.

"He just tries to wish it away. He's hoping we don't talk about it anymore," Sen. Stabenow said.

The Democratic party chair believes the rally will hurt first responders and others assigned to cover it.

"The rally today will damage his community, how it will harm the small businesses and first responders and everyday working people," Barnes said.

Meanwhile, Democrats like Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan are concerned about voter turnout in Detroit.

Former Gov. Blanchard knows all about that.. He won the city of Detroit but lots of citizens did not show up and it cost him his third re-election. He does not want that to happen to his friend Joe Biden like it did for Hillary Clinton when she lost to Trump in 2016 when many Detroiters did not vote.

"Just because Joe Biden is ahead in the polls, whether it's nationally by 7 or 8 points or in Michigan by 5 or 7, for god sakes don't think that's the result. You have to vote," Blanchard said. "Mayor Duggan believes there will be 40 to 50,000 more votes in Detroit this time than in 2016."

These Democrats are hoping the mayor is right.