President Trump to make campaign stop in Lansing on Tuesday

article

Just a week before the election, President Donald Trump will speak in Lansing to rally supporters.

The Trump campaign announced the Make America Great Again Victory Rally campaign stop at the Lansing International Airport at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The President still make Lansing part of a midwest swing as he will also travel to Wisconsin and Nebraska that same day.

Trump will likely bring up his history with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, with who he has been at odds for much of 2020. During Thursday's debate, Trump brought up Whitmer's husband as he and former vice president Joe Biden were discussing COVID-19 and the recent spike in cases that so many states are seeing this month. Michigan is believed to be in its second wave.

Trump said that in Michigan, the only person allowed to do anything in the state is Whitmer's husband, referencing a controversy dating back to earlier this summer when Gov. Whitmer's husband reportedly invoked her name in attempts to get their boat in the water by Memorial Day weekend.

"It's been like a prison," Trump continued, referencing the shutdown policies. "Now it was just ruled unconstitutional."

Advertisement

Trump called the Michigan Supreme Court ruling that struck down Whitmer's executive orders a 'BIG win'

Biden did not engage with Trump's remarks concerning Whitmer at the debate and they continued to spar over handling COVID-19.