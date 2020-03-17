Michigan Department of Corrections reports first positive cases of coronavirus

The Michigan Department of Corrections says two of its probation agents has tested positive for coronavirus.

Initially reported as just one employee who works at the Jackson County Probation Office and has a recent history of international travel, officials now report another MDOC employee has tested positive. That individual is an employee at the Detroit Detention Center and does not have a history of domestic or international travel.

They are the first MDOC employees to test positive for COVID-19.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the DOC said it had been in contact with the individuals and the department is working to figure out who they may have been in contact with.

“We are glad to hear our employee is feeling better,” said MDOC Director Heidi Washington. “We continue to do all we can to protect the health of our staff, their families and the offenders they supervise.”

The staff members have now quarantined themselves and will remain isolated for the next 14 days.

On Tuesday, March 17, the state announced 11 new cases of coronavirus, raising the total up to 65.