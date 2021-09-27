Michigan DNR buys energy for seven state parks

article

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources has signed an agreement to buy energy for seven state parks and offices in southwestern Michigan.

The deal with South Lyon-based Utopian Power will supply nearly 1 megawatt of clean energy to the parks and offices, the DNR said.

It’s also an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The annual production of installed solar arrays in the southwest region will be enough to power roughly 90 homes or equivalent to reducing about 160 passenger vehicles’ greenhouse gas emissions, the agency added.

The DNR said it also anticipates saving $1.4 million through a discounted utility rate, as the 25-year agreement allows the department to save on utility costs over several locations without the capital investment or ongoing maintenance for the solar arrays.