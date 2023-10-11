Michigan DNR hosting fall sunset hike, camping trip for women this fall

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources "Becoming an Outdoors Woman" program is hosting two fall events to get women outside and learning.

On Oct. 25, women will complete a sunset hike in Marquette County. The 2-3 mile hike will start at 6 p.m. It costs $10 to participate and will include hot beverages at the end.

Participants will need to bring their own headlamps, hiking boots, and an insulated mug for beverages when the hike is completed.

Register for the hike.

The other fall program is a camping trip at Wilderness State Park in Emmett County on Nov. 3-5.

Participants will stay in rustic cabins and enjoy numerous activities such as:

Hiking (Example hike: 3.5 miles, mostly flat)

Knot tying

Backcountry camping

Backcountry stoves and water filters

Wilderness survival

Navigation/deer scouting hike

Archery

DIY first aid kit (*Supplies are provided, and you get to bring yours home)

DIY fire starting kit (*Supplies are provided, and you get to bring yours home)

Yoga

The camping trip is $225 per person. This includes lodging, activities, and dinners.

Register for the camping trip.

The "Becoming an Outdoors Woman" program is held in the Upper Peninsula. These events teach women outdoor skills such as wilderness survival, birding, boating, and more. These fall events are called "Beyond Workshops." They provide women all over the state a chance to enjoy the programming.

Learn more.

