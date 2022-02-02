Michigan DNR wants to expand bobcat hunting in state, increase trapping season length

article

The Department of Natural Resources is considering expanding Bobcat hunting and trapping seasons in northern counties of Michigan's lower peninsula, following indications that the wild cat's populations have stabilized in the state.

Proposed changes made by the DNR's Natural Resource Commission would expand periods to hunt and trap bobcats to 20 days, including two full weekends, in the northern lower peninsula. Additionally, the group recommended creating a hunting season for bobcats in nine southern counties.

They include Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Saginaw, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, and Clinton, and Shiawassee.

The current hunting season for bobcats depends on where someone is in the state. The upper peninsula and Michigan's northernmost counties like Alpena, Antrim, and Charlevoix allow for hunting seasons from Jan. 1 to March 1. The trapping season is from Dec. 1 to Feb. 1 in the UP and Dec. 10 to Dec. 20 in the counties just south.

The new proposal would include combining two trapping units into one to simplify regulations in some northern counties.

The DNR's proposal for a nine-day increase in hunting and trapping opportunities in more southern counties follows listening periods held with trappers and hunters, who have largely been in favor of an expansion.

The department doesn't believe the expansion will increase the number of hunters by much and instead will better distribute where the hunting occurs.

A combination of trail camera photos and anecdotal reports suggests the populations have rebounded and expanding hunting in areas would help biology experts and game managers better understand the populations in the state.

The NRC will meet Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. at Lansing Community College. See the full agenda here.