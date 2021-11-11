Michigan drivers can now renew their car registration every 2 years

Michigan drivers can now register their vehicle every two years, instead of every year.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill Wednesday, which is expected to ease the burden on Secretary of State branches by reducing the number of trips that people need to make to renew their car registration.

It was part of a slew of bills signed by Whitmer Wednesday that aimed to simplify vehicle registrations around the state.

"The changes that I signed into law today will give Michigan car owners the opportunity to renew their license every two years instead of annually and will provide options for Michigan businesses to renew their special vehicle registration," Whitmer said. "These changes will build on the many new convenient services offered by the Secretary of State to put Michigan families and small businesses first."

Currently, a vehicle registration is issued annually and expires on the owner's birthday.

Additionally, bills that would allow for no-cost registration renewal for some agricultural and industrial vehicles and bills that continued funding for police and fire services in smaller towns were also signed into law.

"The Michigan Department of State has entered a new era of operations and we are providing better and more convenient service than ever before. Our branch offices are open, pandemic operations are finished, and there is abundant availability for office visits across the state," said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.