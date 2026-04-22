Michigan drivers warned to take extra caution when traveling through construction zones

The Brief It is National Work Zone Awareness Week and many organizations are making a call to action for drivers to use extra caution in work zones. On Sunday, a speeding car hit an unoccupied construction vehicle in a work zone on the Lodge near Wyoming Ave.



Statistics show that in 2023, there were more than 100,000 work zone crashes in the U.S. with nearly 900 of them being fatalities.

Big picture view:

As FOX 2 recognizes National Work Zone Awareness Week, the call to action is for drivers to use extra caution in work zones, so everyone makes it home alive.

On Sunday, a speeding car hit an unoccupied construction vehicle in a work zone on the Lodge near Wyoming Ave. The driver was killed and their passenger injured.

But officials believe many of these crashes could be prevented.

"The safety is not only up to the worker. Safety belongs to the public too. Work zones do not have to be a dangerous place. Most tragedies can be prevented. Slow down, put your phone away, stay alert, and give these crews room to work. Follow road signs, respect the flaggers, and be patient for just a few moments so that someone else can go home for a lifetime."

"There are more drivers and passengers who get killed in work zones than road workers, so maybe that hits home and people will use a little more caution."

Dig deeper:

As the Road Commission for Oakland County works to raise awareness, they renamed their Southfield garage on Franklin Road and 696 in honor of Cedric Jones.

Jones was an employee who was killed last July while working on Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills.

His wife spoke at today’s dedication.

"We should not treat driving as something we have to do, we should treat it as a privilege. We must not go into work zones and treat them as an inconvenience because we did not plan accordingly or were not sober or alert. So, for the pain of my household to yours, please take the time to think when you get behind the wheel and when you approach work zone areas."

The message is clear: slow down, stay alert, and respect the work zone.