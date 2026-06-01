SUV crash through Detroit apartment: 'Everything is gone'

The Brief A driver who investigators suspect had a medical emergency drove through an apartment on Detroit's west side. The woman who lives there luckily had recently left to do errands, but lost everything. There is no information yet on the driver.



An SUV drives straight through an apartment complex in Detroit, leaving one woman without a place to call home.

The backstory:

It happened this afternoon at Schaefer and 6 Mile on Detroit's west side. Detroit police say a medical emergency is the suspected cause.

The condition of the driver is not known at this time.

Witnesses describe a silver SUV driving down Grove. When it got to a red light at Schaefer, the driver kept going and increased their speed.

The SUV went through a fence, knocked out a pole, continued into the apartment, and not even that stopped it. It crashed through walls and eventually came out the other side.

It took out the tenant's entire belongings along the way.

Witnesses we spoke with tell us the driver seemed to speed up as it approached the red light. Another driver, realizing what was happening, stopped at the green light, narrowly missing a collision. Another witness says the impact sounded like a bomb going off.

Thankfully, Kayla Murray, who lived there, had left 30 minutes prior to all this. She said she is typically there at 1 p.m. when the incident happened but had left to drop off her dogs - which she says she typically doesn't do.

She is able to keep things in perspective, but now is left with no personal belongings.

"I just bought new furniture," she said. "I had just gotten a new couch, living room set, bedroom set. Everything is gone. I just bought a big TV, like, I just redid my whole apartment."

Normally, you would've been in there?

On my couch watching TV or something, asleep. I work midnights, so I sleep on my couch."

She is waiting on the Red Cross to help in the short term, but has created a GoFundMe here.

Photo shared by witness