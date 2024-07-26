Michigan early voting for August Primary begins July 27 - everything to know

The first day that ballots can be cast in Michigan's August Primary is this weekend after residents passed a constitutional amendment allowing anyone registered to vote an opportunity to do so before election day.

The experience of early voting will be similar to voting on election day, which means someone can head to the polls, fill out a ballot, and insert it into a tabulator at their specific voting site.

The law went into effect in 2022 as part of three separate ballot proposals that were supported by a majority of voters during the midterm election. The 2024 August Primary will be the first time the entire state will offer early voting.

To find out where one will need to vote if they plan on doing so early, they'll find that information on the Michigan Secretary of State website. Tap this link to go directly to the form, which a voter can fill out in order to see where their early voting site is.

Here's everything to know about early voting in Michigan:

How long does early voting last?

The early voting period takes place for a minimum of nine consecutive days, ending on the Sunday before election day. The primary will take place on Aug. 6 and the final day of early voting will be Aug. 4.

Communities are allowed to offer up to 28 days of early voting.

If a site is open, it must remain open for at least eight hours each day.

What do I need to vote early?

The most important thing someone needs to vote early is to be registered before heading to the polls. Someone can check their registration status at this website. You cannot register to vote at an early voting site. That must be done at your local clerk's office.

It can also help to review a sample ballot of what someone will see when they head to the polls ahead of time. See your sample ballot here.

If you'd like to find your early voting site, check it out here.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State, a voter does not need to bring a photo ID to an early voting site. If they don't bring one, they will be required to sign an Affidavit of Voter Not in Possession of Picture Identification.

Voting absentee

Both early voting and absentee voting allows people to cast ballots ahead of election day.

But whereas early voting is done at the site where someone would insert their ballot into a tabulator, absentee voting enables someone to fill out their ballot at home.

Doing so requires requesting a ballot by mail or in person at one's local clerk's office. From there, voters can fill it out and submit it in an envelope by mail, in person, or at a drop box. The secretary of state's office allows someone to track the status of their absentee ballot on the state website.