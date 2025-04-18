The Brief The Michigan Board of State Canvassers considered a constitutional amendment that would require verifying one's citizenship before they can vote The amendment has support from Republican lawmakers in Michigan after non-citizens managed to cast ballots in the 2024 election Opponents of the amendment say it creates unnecessary burdens on voters to participate in elections



The state election board that approves language for constitutional amendments before they go before Michigan voters weighed a new proposal that would require voters to show proof of citizenship before casting a ballot.

Scrutiny of Michigan's election systems grew after the Secretary of State identified 15 instances of non-U.S. citizens voting during the previous presidential election.

Proof-of-citizenship to vote

Big picture view:

On Friday, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers discussed a proposed amendment to the constitution. The draft language reads:

Constitutional amendment to: require showing a birth certificate, passport, or other document verifying citizenship when registering to vote; eliminate affidavit alternative for those without photo-ID when voting; require photo-ID copy or driver’s license or partial social security number to vote absentee; require Secretary of State to review voter rolls to verify citizens and remove non-citizens using documents in government records; prohibit counting ballots from voters without citizenship documents and photo-ID unless voters show documents within 6 days after election; require legislature to establish how those with a hardship in paying for citizenship documents or photo-ID can get them at no cost.

Charles Spies, an attorney who has done work with Republican groups, offered recommendations for the draft language, which was written by Michigan's director of elections.

He said some of the portions of the language were prejudicial.

Voting groups criticized the proposal as adding unnecessary burdens to the voting process, making it harder for people who have changed their name - such as women who got married - as well as those who live in rural areas that don't live near their polling place.

It also adds more work for the Michigan Secretary of State, Democratic Vice Chair Mary Ellen Gurewitz said during Friday's meeting.

Meanwhile, attorney Mark Brewer claimed the proposal was vague and proponents of the measure were not sure of its consequences.

But supporters of the proposal pointed to voting changes in Georgia and Florida as examples of proof-of-citizenship working.

Why you should care:

If approved, the amendment would change how citizens vote - mainly requiring residents show either a birth certificate, a passport, or a different document that proves they are a citizen before casting a ballot.

Currently, most voters use a driver's license when they head to the polls.

The proposal also eliminates the affidavit voting option which people use to vote when they don't have a photo ID on them. The drafted language also includes a requirement for a photo-ID copy, driver's license, or part of one's social security number when voting absentee. Currently, only one's signature is necessary to vote absentee.

The proposal adds responsibility to the Secretary of State to review voter rolls and remove any noncitizens.

Finally, voters who do cast a ballot without a photo ID would need to provide documents proving their citizenship within six days after election or their ballot could not be counted.

The legislature would be required to create a system that helps those who cannot afford documents proving their citizenship.

If the ballot measure is cleared by the Michigan election board, people could vote for the measure during the 2026 Midterms.

The backstory:

In January, state Rep. Bryan Posthumus (R-Rockford) introduced a bill to amend Michigan's constitution that requires voters to show proof of citizenship before casting a ballot.

The proposal follows a review of voting records by the Michigan Department of State that found 15 credible cases of noncitizens voting in the 2024 election. Among the examples is when a student at the University of Michigan from China illegally cast a ballot in the 2024 election.

Calling it a "no-brainer" when he introduced it, Posthumus said "the only reasonable argument against requiring photo ID to vote – opponents say that some people can’t get it."

Dig deeper:

Passing a proposal:

There are two ways to amend Michigan's constitution:

Lawmakers draft the proposal that goes on the ballot, requiring two-thirds of each chamber approve sending the measure for voters to decide

A citizen-led petition that gathers signatures to send the proposal to the ballot

Under both situations, voters would have the final say in whether the amendment can be added to the constitution.