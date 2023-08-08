Michigan election guide: August Primary ballot info, when polls close, how to register

This year has no presidential race but that doesn't mean there aren't important elections underway.

The August Primary is Tuesday and depending on where you live, there are several key elections for voters to pay attention. Campaigns for mayor and city council are taking place in several cities around Metro Detroit.

That includes races for mayor in Westland, Warren, Melvindale, and Eastpointe - which could alter the political landscape in the state thanks to two of the candidates in those races also serving in the legislature. If either wins, it could drop Democrats' majority to a tie and make it harder to pass legislation.

There are also elections for city council in Hamtramck, Dearborn Heights, and Warren - the latter of which has been embroiled in a bitter fight with its outgoing Mayor Jim Fouts, who recently said he intends to sue the city council for keeping him off the ballot.

There are also millage votes for several school districts in Oakland County. You can find a full breakdown of races in the state at this link. For more help on voting, you'll find all necessary info here.

Here's a breakdown of election materials for anyone heading to the polls Tuesday:

Local election information

Each county has local election information on their own respective websites. You can access them by clicking any of the links below:

What's on my ballot?

Curious to see what's on your ballot before heading to the polls? The easiest way to do that is to head to the Secretary of State's website. There, someone can see a sample ballot by selecting the jurisdiction they live in.

You can fill that out here.

Check your voter registration

Literally, the very thing you need to do is make sure you are registered to vote.

If you haven't registered, it's too late to register online to vote in the primary - but Michigan is one of a few states where you can register to vote the day of the election.

To register to vote the day of the election, you will need to bring proof of residency and eligibility to your city clerk's office.

Where do I vote in the Michigan primary?

The primary election, though different from the general election that will be held in the fall, will still collect your votes at the same location you always vote at.

For instance, if you normally show up at your neighborhood church or school in November, that's where you'll be for the primary in August as well.

How to vote absentee

If you've requested an absentee ballot, you can still get it in before Tuesday's election.

Michigan allows any and all voters, except those incarcerated, to vote via absentee ballot. You just have to apply for one early enough to drop in the mailbox or in the election drop box

But you can still pick up an absentee ballot and skip the voting precinct - you just have to go to your local election clerk's office.

What time the polls are open and when do they close?

For anyone voting in person, election polls will be open on Aug. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. If you get in line but haven’t cast your ballot by the time polls close at 8 p.m., you have a right to cast your ballot.