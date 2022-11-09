Michigan Election Results: Elissa Slotkin retains seat, beats Tom Barrett for 7th Congressional District

Elissa Slotkin won her race for Congress for a third-straight time after beating former state legislator Tom Barrett in a competitive race for the 7th Congressional District, the Associated Press is projecting.

Slotkin, a Holly Democrat, held onto the closely-watched seat despite conservative momentum during the 2022 Midterms that was eyeing vulnerable seats on its mission to flipping the U.S. House red.

While Barrett held a sizable lead over Slotkin early on after the polls closed, the Democrat managed to overcome the hurdle with late incoming ballots.

While the political environment was against Democrats this race, Slotkin racked up key endorsements including one from Republican Liz Cheney, the lone Wyoming representative and an outcast from the party.

The 7th District has 775,373 people in it and includes larger cities include Brighton, Howell, Lansing, St. Johns, and Eaton Rapids.

