Interactive map: Michigan Election results for Nov. 8, 2022

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters across Michigan voters will decide on the next governor, Attorney General, and Secretary of State. Voters will also decide on three proposals focused on term limits, election access, and abortion rights - plus all of the state's Congressional seats in Washington are up for grabs as well, as are all of the state's seats in congress in Lansing.

To put it simply - the 2022 Midterm Elections are going to be enormous for Michigan voters. On Election Day, polls close in most of Michigan at 8 p.m. and results will start to trickle in shortly after.

Michigan Election Results: Governor's race

There are four counties in Michigan in the far western Upper Peninsula where polls do not close until 9 p.m. as they are on central time.

Results will begin coming in at 8 p.m. Nov. 8