Michigan Primary Election results: John James wins House District 10
Will the third time be the charm for John James? The former Army pilot has already run for both of Michigan's Senate seats and is now taking aim at a House seat and, on Tuesday, he got a step closer to his goal after winning the Republican primary in the new 10th district.
Michigan Primary Election results: Shri Thanedar wins House District 13
The race for the newly drawn 13th congressional district in Michigan was crowded, to say the least.
Michigan Primary Election results: State House races 61-110
While the governor's race and Michigan's 13 congressional districts are taking center stage on the national level, there are 38 state Senate seats and 110 Michigan House seats that are up for grabs too.
Michigan Primary Election results: State House races 1-60
While the governor's race and Michigan's 13 congressional districts are taking center stage on the national level, there are 38 state Senate seats and 110 Michigan House seats that are up for grabs too.
Michigan Primary Election results: State Senate races
While the governor's race and Michigan's 13 congressional districts are taking center stage on the national level, there are 38 state Senate seats and 110 Michigan House seats that are up for grabs too.
Michigan Primary Election results: All Congressional races
There are 13 Congressional Districts in Michigan up for election this fall and the August 2, 2022 Primary will narrow that field down to one candidate from each party.
Michigan Primary Election results: Dixon wins GOP nomination, Stevens beats Levin, more top races
The 2022 Primary is held on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Michigan and the state is taking center stage as Republicans vie to take back to the Governor's office later this fall and many of the state's recently redrawn seats.
Michigan Primary Election results: Tlaib wins race for House District 12
US Rep. Rashida Tlaib jumped out to an early lead in the Primary race for the Democratic race for House District 12 and never looked back Tuesday night.
Michigan Primary Election results: Stevens defeats Levin in House District 11
Stevens, with 40 percent of the votes counted, is declaring victory with 58 percent against Levin's 42 percent with 50 percent of the votes counted.
Tudor Dixon declared winner of Michigan's GOP governor's race, will face Gretchen Whitmer in November
Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer is running unopposed in the 2022 Primary but it's who she will be facing off in November that was a major race to watch and, a little after 9 p.m., the answer was in as Tudor Dixon was declared the winner.