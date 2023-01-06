Michigan ER staff wins $1 million Powerball prize

article

Northern Michigan emergency room staff that threw money in to play the Powerball won $1 million.

The Heroes to Zeroooos lottery club in Traverse City matched the five white balls in the Oct. 31 drawing.

Seventy-eight nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers claimed the big prize.

"The Heroes to Zeroooos lottery club started several years ago," BJ Bossert Jr. said. "There are about 65 members who consistently play, but anyone can throw in money whenever they choose. I created a Facebook page for the club where I post who contributed for the drawing and then the results the morning after each drawing."

Bossert bought the ticket at CVS at 626 West Front St. in Traverse City.

"I purchased a Powerball ticket the afternoon of the drawing and then checked the results the next morning at about 4:30 a.m. When I saw we had won $1 million, I was in shock! I posted in the Facebook group and said I had a special announcement coming later that day and planned to share the good news when I was done with work," he said. "A few hours later, I posted an article on the Facebook page about a $1 million winning Powerball ticket being sold in Traverse City. After I shared the article, club members began frantically reaching out asking if it was our club who had won, and that’s when I shared the big news!"

The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this week. Each person received about $12,800.

"Everyone in our club is ecstatic. This prize is a nice bonus for all of us around the holidays," Bossert said.