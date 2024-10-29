Expand / Collapse search

Michigan expands disabled veteran license plate eligibility

By FOX 2 Staff
October 29, 2024
DETROIT (FOX 2) - More disabled veterans in Michigan can now get a special license plate for their vehicle.

A new bill signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expands the eligibility for the plate from vets with 100% VA disability ratings to veterans with a 50% or higher disability rating.

"This legislation highlights the importance of honoring Michigan’s disabled veterans and the sacrifices they’ve made," said bill sponsor Rep. Mike McFall (D-Hazel Park). "By expanding access to specialized license plates, we’re making it easier for our veterans to receive the recognition they deserve. I am grateful for the support this bipartisan legislation has received and proud to see it signed into law." 

In addition to identifying a disabled veteran, the license plate allows access to Michigan state parks without a recreation passport. 

