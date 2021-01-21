Michigan expands food assistance for families affected by COVID-19 until June

Over the course of the past year, the state of Michigan has continually extended additional food assistance for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, Michigan announced that it's expanding it even further by increasing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits by 15% until June.

Under the extension announced by the state, food assistance recipients will see an increase of 15% added to their Bridge Cards by the end of January. This is in addition to benefits added earlier in the month.

A person holds a Bridge Card in this undated photo. (FOX 2)

Food assistance increases by $102 per month for a household of four, which will now receive $782 per month

"No Michigander should worry about how they’ll put food on the table for themselves and their family, especially during a pandemic," said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "COVID-19 is still a very real threat to our state, and we must continue providing crucial support to families that need it most. "I want to thank Sen. Stabenow for her leadership in securing this important increase and for her tireless efforts to expand access to food assistance, which has brought relief to so many Michiganders in need throughout this pandemic."

Whitmer and MDHHS also are announcing a continuation of an initiative that provides additional food assistance to 350,000 Michigan families as a response to the pandemic.

Through the initiative, anyone receiving food assistance who doesn’t already qualify for the maximum monthly benefits will see their payment raised to the maximum monthly amount for their household size. Anyone who receives both this payment and the 15 percent increase will receive them on the same day.

Below are the new maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size for January through June:

One Person: $234

Two Persons: $430

Three Persons: $616

Four Persons: $782

Five Persons: $929

Six Persons: $1,114

Seven Persons: $1,232

Eight Persons: $1,408

People who receive food assistance can check their benefits balance on their Michigan Bridge Card by going online to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or calling a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914.

They can ask questions about the additional benefits by calling or emailing their caseworker.