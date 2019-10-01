Michigan expands roadside drug testing through entire state

Starting Tuesday, October 1, police across Michigan can now conduct oral roadside drug tests that can detect the use of drugs.

According to Michigan State Police, a one-year pilot program was done in five counties - Berrien, Delta, Kent, St. Clair and Washtenaw - from November 2017 to November 2018.

In that year, 92 tests were conducted in the five counties - half of them in Washtenaw County. 74 of those drivers tested positive for THC.

The roadside results were compared to a follow-up saliva and blood test from the drivers. Out of those 74 cases, blood tests confirmed the presence of THC in 63 cases.

While not foolproof, it's enough for MSP to have said they performed 'well'.

The data wasn't enough to draw any definitive conclusions so, in February of this year, the committee recommended the pilot expand to all drug-recognition experts (DREs) in the entire state.

Over the last several years, Michigan has seen a steady increase in fatal crashes involving drivers impaired by drugs. In 2018, there were 247 drug-involved traffic fatalities.

Advertisement

"This additional, statewide data will help to determine the usefulness of this tool for law enforcement, as we work to get drug-impaired drivers off Michigan's roads," said Lt. Col. Richard Arnold, commander of MSP's Field Operations Bureau. "Roadside oral fluid testing continues to show promise and by expanding this pilot, we'll have a larger body of results by which to determine the tool's effectiveness."

Under the program, a DRE can require drivers to submit to the oral test to detect the presence of a controlled substance. The test can detect the following drugs: amphetamines, benzodiazepines, cannabis (THC), cocaine, methamphetamines, and opiates.

If you refuse to submit, you can be arrested.

Although the pilot program is being organized and managed by the MSP, DREs employed by county, township and municipal police agencies are also involved.

Participating law enforcement agencies include:

Adrian Township Police Department

Allegan County Sheriff's Department

Alma Department of Public Safety

Alpena Police Department

Ann Arbor Police Department

Auburn Hills Police Department

Battle Creek Police Department

Bay City Police Department

Bay County Sheriff's Office

Berrien County Sheriff's Office

Bloomfield Township Police Department

Cadillac Police Department

Canton Township Police Department

Charlevoix County Sheriff's Office

Chikaming Township Police Department

Clawson Police Department

Dearborn Police Department

Escanaba Department of Public Safety

Gogebic County Sheriff's Office

Grand Blanc Township Police Department

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety

Grand Rapids Police Department

Grand Valley State University Police Department

Greenville Department of Public Safety

Hamburg Township Police Department

Imlay City Police Department

Ingham County Sheriff's Office

Kalkaska County Sheriff's Department

Kent County Sheriff's Office

Lake County Sheriff's Office

Lapeer Police Department

Lincoln Township Police Department

Livonia Police Department

Macomb County Sheriff's Department

Marquette County Sheriff's Office

Menominee Police Department

Michigan State Police

Midland Police Department

Monroe Department of Public Safety

Mt. Pleasant Police Department

Muskegon Police Department

Novi Police Department

Oscoda Township Police Department

Petoskey Department of Public Safety

Pokagon Tribal Police

Port Huron Police Department

Roscommon County Sheriff's Department

Southfield Police Department

St. Clair County Sheriff's Office

Troy Police Department

University of Michigan Police Department

Washtenaw Co Sheriff's Office

Wayland Police Department

Western Michigan University Department of Public Service

Ypsilanti Police Department