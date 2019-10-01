Michigan expands roadside drug testing through entire state
Starting Tuesday, October 1, police across Michigan can now conduct oral roadside drug tests that can detect the use of drugs.
According to Michigan State Police, a one-year pilot program was done in five counties - Berrien, Delta, Kent, St. Clair and Washtenaw - from November 2017 to November 2018.
In that year, 92 tests were conducted in the five counties - half of them in Washtenaw County. 74 of those drivers tested positive for THC.
The roadside results were compared to a follow-up saliva and blood test from the drivers. Out of those 74 cases, blood tests confirmed the presence of THC in 63 cases.
While not foolproof, it's enough for MSP to have said they performed 'well'.
The data wasn't enough to draw any definitive conclusions so, in February of this year, the committee recommended the pilot expand to all drug-recognition experts (DREs) in the entire state.
Over the last several years, Michigan has seen a steady increase in fatal crashes involving drivers impaired by drugs. In 2018, there were 247 drug-involved traffic fatalities.
"This additional, statewide data will help to determine the usefulness of this tool for law enforcement, as we work to get drug-impaired drivers off Michigan's roads," said Lt. Col. Richard Arnold, commander of MSP's Field Operations Bureau. "Roadside oral fluid testing continues to show promise and by expanding this pilot, we'll have a larger body of results by which to determine the tool's effectiveness."
Under the program, a DRE can require drivers to submit to the oral test to detect the presence of a controlled substance. The test can detect the following drugs: amphetamines, benzodiazepines, cannabis (THC), cocaine, methamphetamines, and opiates.
If you refuse to submit, you can be arrested.
Although the pilot program is being organized and managed by the MSP, DREs employed by county, township and municipal police agencies are also involved.
Participating law enforcement agencies include:
