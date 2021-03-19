Michigan extends tax filing deadline to May 17

Michigan extended the day to file taxes until May 17, the same day the federal filing deadline was extended to.

"I am happy to announce that we are giving Michiganders extra time on their taxes this year," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

April 15 would have been the last day to file taxes without the extension.

"Taxpayers are trying to understand how the federal stimulus and the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting their taxes," said state treasurer Rachel Eubanks. "We are continuously evaluating how we can assist taxpayers. Changing the state's filing and payment deadlines can help individuals figure out their next steps as we navigate these extraordinary times."

Taxpayers have until 11:59 p.m. on May 17 to file both their federal and state income taxes. If someone needs extra time, they can request a deadline until Oct. 15.