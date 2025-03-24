The Brief Two American citizens from Michigan are being held in custody in Mexico over a dispute over a time-share Lindsey Lemke's parents were arrested after getting off the plane while traveling to Cancun, their daughter said She's calling on the U.S. government to help free her parents



It has been an international nightmare for two American citizens who are stuck in a Mexican jail for a dispute over a time-share for 21 days.

What they're saying:

Lindsey Lemke’s parents had a membership with the Palace Resorts, a company based in Florida that owns a number of resorts and time-shares in Mexico, but Lemke says the Palace Resorts breached the contract.

"They even hired a lawyer previously to help with the situation - to make sure they handle things correctly," Lemke said.

That was said to be about $117,000, but it was over a year ago. There was no dispute, or so they thought.

Big picture view:

The parents decided to go to Cancun but were detained and arrested as soon as their airplane landed, Lemke said. Customs officials claimed they had outstanding charges of criminal fraud and sent them straight to jail.

That was 21 days ago.

"She’s very confused. She cries a lot. She is scared she’s unaware of the amount of corruption that is going on with this case. She is upset because she can’t see her husband or speak to her husband about anything," Lemke said. "She’s just there."

Her husband is Lempke's stepfather, 60-year-old Paul Akeo, a 21-year veteran of the US Navy and currently works for the Michigan State Police.

"Our country is allowing two US citizens to sit in prison over a timeshare dispute Mexico," Lemke said.

Dig deeper:

Lemke was the two-time national champion gymnast at Michigan State University and a survivor of Dr. Larry Nassar.

Now, she just wants her parents' home.

"We need help from our government," she said. "We need them to realize that there are two innocent Americans being held hostage in a Mexican prison over a timeshare dispute and by them not acting and doing anything about it, they are allowing Mexico to do that."

What's next:

At the last hearing, it was determined that the Palace Resorts would be given six more months to gather evidence, which means that Lemke's parents will stay jailed in Mexico for at least six more months.

There’s no trial date set.