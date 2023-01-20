University of Michigan fires football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss

The University of Michigan has parted ways with the football team's co-offensive coordinator.

Matt Weiss, who was under investigation for alleged computer crimes, was fired by the UM Athletic Director Warde Manuel Friday afternoon, the school said in a statement.

Weiss released a statement on Twitter shortly after news broke, saying he was proud of the work the team had achieved over the past two seasons.

"I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place. I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love," he said on social media.