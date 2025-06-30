Michigan firework laws: What to know for Fourth of July

article

The Brief Fireworks are allowed from now through 11:45 p.m. July 5. Fireworks cannot be used on public property, including streets and sidewalks, school property, or church property. Violating firework laws could lead to time in prison and fines up to $10,000.



With Fourth of July just a few days away, the fireworks are already booming, and they are legally allowed right now.

Planning to use fireworks? Here's what you need to know about Michigan's laws regulating them.

When fireworks are allowed for Fourth of July

Fireworks are allowed until 11:45 p.m. daily from June 29 through July 5.

According to Michigan law, if the 5th was not a Friday or Saturday, they would only be allowed through the holiday.

Where fireworks are allowed

Fireworks cannot be used on public property, including streets and sidewalks, school property, or church property. It is also illegal to light off fireworks on someone else's property without permission.

It is also illegal to use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Additionally, if fireworks cause property damage, injure someone, or kill someone, the person who lit the firework could be charged with a misdemeanor or felony.

While state law allows fireworks, be sure to check with your city to see what the local ordinances are.

Violating firework laws could lead to time in prison and fines up to $10,000.

Which fireworks are allowed