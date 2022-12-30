Michigan firework laws: When they are legal this New Year's weekend

article

You can legally ring in the new year with fireworks in Michigan. However, there are some rules you must follow, or you risk legal consequences.

Fireworks are allowed from 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 through 1 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023.

Consumer-grade fireworks can only be lit on personal property.

Fireworks cannot be used on public property, including streets and sidewalks, school property, or church property. It is also illegal to light off fireworks on someone else's property without permission.

It is also illegal to use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Additionally, if fireworks cause property damage, injure someone, or kill someone, the person who lit the firework could be charged with a misdemeanor or felony.

While state law allows fireworks, be sure to check with your city to see what the local ordinances are.

Violating firework laws could lead to time in prison and fines up to $10,000.

