New Year's Eve in Metro Detroit: Things to do to ring in 2023
Dance, drink, or get the family together to celebrate 2023.
There's plenty of ways to celebrate New Year's Eve around Metro Detroit.
If you'll be drinking, play it safe and plan ahead. Find yourself stuck? Tow to Go offers safe way home from New Year's parties
Noon Year's Eve Celebration
- Saturday, Dec. 31 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Market Center Park Events in Southgate
The Southgate DDA is hosting a ball drop for kids.
Bluey, Bingo, and Spiderman will be there for the noon ping pong ball drop. There will also be treats and other activities.
New Year’s Eve Kids Countdown
- Saturday, Dec. 31 from 1-6 p.m.
- Beacon Park in Detroit
This free event includes entertainment, food and drinks, and a countdown featuring a light show, bubbles, and noisemakers.
Resolution Ball
- Saturday, Dec. 31 - entry times vary
- Masonic Theatre in Detroit
Enjoy music and dancing, as well as performances by GoVana stage dancers, Cirque Style performers, and illusionists. There will also be midnight snack stations.
Tickets start at $75 for 10 p.m. entry.
Some ticket packages include drink tickets and other perks.
Sober Party
- Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.
- WAB in Ferndale
Celebrate the new year with craft mocktails and alcohol-free beers at a sober party in Ferndale.
In addition to the alcohol-free beverage choices, there will be karaoke and free pool. Snacks will also be available earlier in the night.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $25 the day of, if available. Get them here or at The Emory.
Detroit NYE Bar Crawl
- Saturday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.
- Exodos Rooftop in Detroit
Spend your NYE bar hopping in Detroit. A bar crawl wristband gets you into Exodus, Baltimore, Three Legged Goat, and Delmar without a cover.
Most tickets are sold out, but $70 tickets are still available.
New Year's Eve 2022 at B. Nektar
- Saturday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.
- B. Nektar in Ferndale
Enjoy B. Nektar's meads and music from a DJ. This event features an "extra limited bottle release," a bottle service menu from the archive, and a Midnight Zombie Killer Champagne toast.
Gatsby New Year’s Eve Gala
- Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.
- The Loving Touch in Ferndale
Celebrate the new year in roaring 20s fashion.
The night includes entertainment from The Dave Vessella Quartet, hors d'eaouvres, a champagne toast, and a ball drop.
Tickets start at $25.
New Year Celebration at Tin Roof
- Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m.
- Tin Roof in Detroit
The doors open at 11 a.m. for this event that will be going all day and night.
Your Girlfriend’s Favorite Cover Band, DJ Jon Hennings, Corey Dakota, and more will provide the entertainment.
Entry will be based on how busy it is. Fast pass tickets and reservations are also available.