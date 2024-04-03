Michigan fishing regulations: New rules released in 2024 guide

New fishing regulations in Michigan are now in effect.

The state released its 2024 Fishing Guide this week. This guide provides rules and regulations for anglers through March 2025. Among the major changes are daily possession limits for some types of fish from certain bodies of water.

Here's what to know about the updated regulations:

Rainbow trout regulations depend on the stream type and size of fish.

Possession of rainbow trout caught in Type 3 and Type 4 inland streams that are 20 inches or larger is limited to one per day. Two were previously allowed.

Limits for lake trout and splake were also changed.

The possession limit for lake trout and splake from Great Lakes and Great Lakes connecting waters has been combined. The number ranges from 2-5, depending on the lake and region. Lake Superior has the greatest limit - five fish.

Another change related to lake trout and splake daily limits includes an increased combined possession from two to three.

Anglers who violate Michigan regulations risk fines and jail time.

The full fishing regulation guide includes the type designation of streams, as well as size minimums. You can see the full guide below.

Harvest registration

Though not a change exclusive to the fishing guide, another important piece of information anglers need to know is that some fish harvests need to be reported.

Currently, lake sturgeon and muskellunge have mandatory reporting requirements. If you harvest a lake sturgeon or muskellunge, you must report it within 24 hours.

Register them online at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses or by phone at 888-636-7778.

Lake sturgeon harvested at Black Lake must be registered immediately on-site with DNR personnel. Instructions will be given when you register for the fishery and obtain a flag.