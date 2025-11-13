Michigan free birth control program ends after one-year

The Brief The year-long Take Control of Your Birth Control campaign has concluded. The project was meant to bring free contraception and reproductive health resources to all 83 counties through more than 440 partner sites.



The year-long statewide program to provide free birth control in Michigan has concluded.

Big picture view:

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced on Thursday that in partnership with Governor Gretchen Whitmer, they have concluded its year-long Take Control of Your Birth Control campaign.

The project was meant to bring free contraception and reproductive health resources to all 83 counties through more than 440 partner sites.

The campaign was launched in November 2024 and provided Michigan residents access to essential items including emergency contraception, oral contraceptive pills, condoms and pregnancy tests without cost or insurance requirements.

"Everyone, no matter how much money they make, deserves to make their own decisions about their own reproductive health and future," said Governor Whitmer. "This campaign is a powerful example of what happens when we prioritize people’s health and work together with our communities."

By the numbers:

The MDHHS said the campaign distributed 460,000 resources, including:

60,000 doses of emergency contraception.

60,000 doses of oral contraceptive pills.

340,000 condoms.

7,300 pregnancy tests.

The thousands of supplies were shipped to community health centers, libraries, salons, LGBTQ+ centers and community organizations coffee shops. The MDHHS said the campaign focused on accessibility and equity to allow Michigan residents to access care and supplies in the places they already trust.

What they're saying:

Leaders say the impact of the campaign will continue, as it also helped raise awareness of the Plan First!

In the month the campaign launched, they say Plan First! and Medicaid applications increased by more than 14%, with 123,896 applications submitted in November 2024 – a jump from 108,454 applications during the same month in 2023.

If you would like to learn more, you can tap here.