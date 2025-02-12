Michigan Free Fishing Weekend: No fishing license required this Saturday or Sunday
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Fish in Michigan this weekend without a fishing license.
Twice a year, Michigan holds a Free Fishing Weekend, allowing both residents and people from out-of-state to fish without a license. A regularly priced fishing license costs $26, with discounts available for seniors, children, and people who are legally blind.
During the free fishing weekend, access to state parks and boating access sites will also be free. A Recreation Passport, which is $14 for an annual vehicle pass, is needed to enter these areas normally.
All fishing rules and regulations still apply.
The next Free Fishing Weekend will be held June 7-8.