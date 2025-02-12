Expand / Collapse search

Michigan Free Fishing Weekend: No fishing license required this Saturday or Sunday

By Amber Eikenberry
Published  February 12, 2025 9:40am EST
Outdoors Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit
article

The Brief

    • Free Fishing Weekend is Feb. 15 and 16.
    • Both residents and people from out-of-state to fish without a license.
    • Access to state parks and boating access sites will also be free.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Fish in Michigan this weekend without a fishing license.

Twice a year, Michigan holds a Free Fishing Weekend, allowing both residents and people from out-of-state to fish without a license. A regularly priced fishing license costs $26, with discounts available for seniors, children, and people who are legally blind.

Related

Michigan state park campground rates increasing this summer
article

Michigan state park campground rates increasing this summer

Your camping trip could cost a bit more after a rate increase for Michigan state park campgrounds goes into effect later this year.

During the free fishing weekend, access to state parks and boating access sites will also be free. A Recreation Passport, which is $14 for an annual vehicle pass, is needed to enter these areas normally.

All fishing rules and regulations still apply.

The next Free Fishing Weekend will be held June 7-8.

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Outdoors MichiganThings To DoAround MichiganInstastories