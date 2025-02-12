Michigan Free Fishing Weekend: No fishing license required this Saturday or Sunday

article

The Brief Free Fishing Weekend is Feb. 15 and 16. Both residents and people from out-of-state to fish without a license. Access to state parks and boating access sites will also be free.



Fish in Michigan this weekend without a fishing license.

Twice a year, Michigan holds a Free Fishing Weekend, allowing both residents and people from out-of-state to fish without a license. A regularly priced fishing license costs $26, with discounts available for seniors, children, and people who are legally blind.

Related article

During the free fishing weekend, access to state parks and boating access sites will also be free. A Recreation Passport, which is $14 for an annual vehicle pass, is needed to enter these areas normally.

All fishing rules and regulations still apply.

The next Free Fishing Weekend will be held June 7-8.