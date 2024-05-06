Michigan gas price averages drop 11 cents

Gas prices are down in Michigan, according to AAA.

An average gallon of gas is $3.60 per gallon, down 11 cents from this time a week ago. The price is 4 cents more than this time last month and 19 cents more than this time last year.

It equates to an average of $54 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, down about $4 from 2023's highest price last August.

"Michigan motorists are seeing some relief at the pump as the state average drops 11 cents from a week ago," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Tepid demand, increasing supply, and falling oil prices could push pump prices lower."

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $2.93 to settle at $79 a barrel. Prices dipped as the EIA reported crude oil inventories increased by 7.3 million barrels from the previous week. At 460.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 3% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Most expensive gas prices

Jackson ($3.74) Ann Arbor ($3.66) Lansing ($3.64)

Least expensive gas prices