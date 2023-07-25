Michigan gas prices are down 7 cents from a week ago

article

Gas prices in Michigan have fallen by 7 cents from last week, with drivers now paying an average of $3.49 per gallon for regular unleaded.

This represents a 5 cent decrease from last month and a significant 96 cent decrease from this time last year.

"Despite a slight increase in demand, Michigan motorists are seeing lower prices at the pump," Adrienne Woodland, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokesperson said. "If demand continues to climb, alongside tightening supply, gas prices could increase."

The average daily gas price in Metro Detroit has decreased slightly to $3.55 per gallon, about 4 cents less than last week's average and 89 cents less than this time last year.

According to AAA's state and metro gas averages, the most expensive gas price averages in Michigan are in Ann Arbor ($3.56), Metro Detroit ($3.55), and Marquette ($3.52), while the least expensive gas price averages are in Grand Rapids ($3.41), Benton Harbor ($3.42), and Saginaw ($3.44).