Michigan gas prices continue gradual decline, fall another 3 cents across state

Michigan gas prices fell another 3 cents from last week's average, signaling a continued momentum for a gradual decline following the country's peak of gas prices in March.

Michigan drivers are now paying $3.92 a gallon on average and about $3.97 a gallon in Metro Detroit.

Gas costs are still 29 cents higher than this time last month. It's also $1.13 more than this time last year.

Prices had been falling prior to the long holiday weekend, but over the period reports that the European Union would be phasing out all Russian oil imports sent figures back up.

"While Michigan motorists saw a slight drop in the price at the pump last week, crude oil prices increased," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude oil prices continue to increase, pump prices could possibly follow suit."

Gas continues to be the most expensive in Marquette, where gas prices hit $4.13 a gallon. In Ann Arbor, they were $4.01 and in Traverse City they hit $4. The least expensive gas was in Lansing at $3.80.