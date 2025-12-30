The Brief The last week of Michigan's gas prices is an increase of 8 cents. Despite the increase, prices remain well below the 2024 high when fuel costs spiked. The range of gas prices in Michigan is wide, stretching from as cheap as $2.55 to as much as $2.92 a gallon.



The last change in gas prices of 2025 in Michigan is an increase of 8 cents, according to AAA.

Despite the increase, drivers are still paying well under the rate of last month and last year.

Michigan gas prices

The average price for a gallon of fuel in Michigan sits at $2.81 for regular unleaded gas.

That levels out to about $42 to fill up a 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

Dig deeper:

Drivers may recall the summer of 2024 when fuel costs soared.

Prices reached $57 to fill up a tank of gas. Costs have since tumbled by $15 and now sit at 22 cents less than this time last year.

But compared to gas prices last week, the current rate is a little higher than it was seven days ago.

"Michigan drivers traveling for the holidays are seeing an increase in prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA.

Metro Detroit's gas prices rose slightly less than the state average, ticking up only 1 cent.

By the numbers:

The most expensive gas prices are in Jackson at $2.92, $2.90 in Ann Arbor, and $2.89 in Lansing.

The least expensive prices are in Traverse City, at $2.55, followed by Marquette at $2.58.