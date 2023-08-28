Michigan gas prices drop 10 cents ahead of Labor Day weekend

After several weeks of climbing gas prices, Michigan finally saw a dip in costs at the pump when fuel dropped 10 cents from a week ago.

AAA says Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.76 per gallon and about $56 to fill up a 15-gallon tank.

Michigan's drop mirrors a larger trend in the U.S. which saw prices fall slightly due to a drop in global demand. A faltering economy in China is partly to blame, GasBuddy said.

However, the drop may be short-lived the website says, thanks to the partial shutdown of a refinery in Louisiana. A fire broke out at the Marathon Petroleum facility in Garyville, La on Friday - it's one of the largest in the country.

An incoming tropical storm that's expected to be upgraded into a hurricane could make things worse.

MORE: Tropical storm Idalia takes aim at US

Local fuel costs peaked two weeks ago when they maxed out at $3.92 a gallon. It's welcome news for those who are traveling for the Labor Day holiday.

Metro Detroit's fuel costs are in the middle for the state, while the highest average costs are in Marquette at $3.96. Benton Harbor had the lowest average costs.