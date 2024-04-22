Michigan gas prices drop 10 cents from a week ago

After increasing last week, Michigan gas prices are down this week.

State gas price averages dropped 10 cents, to $3.59 per gallon of unleaded fuel, according to AAA. Last weekend, averages hit a 2024 high of $3.70 before dropping slightly to start the week. Despite fears that prices would continue to rise due to tensions in the Middle East, they fell.

Related article

This week's average is 2 cents less than this time a month ago and 6 cents less than this time a year ago. According to AAA, drivers are paying an average of $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, down about $5 from 2023's highest price last August.

"Michigan motorists are finally seeing lower prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "However, a rise in oil prices alongside tight supply could push gas prices higher."

According to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, gas demand rose slightly, while stock decreased.

Most expensive gas prices

Marquette ($3.71) Jackson ($3.69) Ann Arbor ($3.64)

Least expensive gas prices