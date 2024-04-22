Michigan gas prices drop 10 cents from a week ago
DETROIT (FOX 2) - After increasing last week, Michigan gas prices are down this week.
State gas price averages dropped 10 cents, to $3.59 per gallon of unleaded fuel, according to AAA. Last weekend, averages hit a 2024 high of $3.70 before dropping slightly to start the week. Despite fears that prices would continue to rise due to tensions in the Middle East, they fell.
This week's average is 2 cents less than this time a month ago and 6 cents less than this time a year ago. According to AAA, drivers are paying an average of $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, down about $5 from 2023's highest price last August.
"Michigan motorists are finally seeing lower prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "However, a rise in oil prices alongside tight supply could push gas prices higher."
According to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, gas demand rose slightly, while stock decreased.
Most expensive gas prices
- Marquette ($3.71)
- Jackson ($3.69)
- Ann Arbor ($3.64)
Least expensive gas prices
- Traverse City ($3.37)
- Grand Rapids ($3.53)
- Flint ($3.55)