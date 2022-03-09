Michigan gas prices higher than neighboring states, including Indiana and Ohio

As gas prices continue to climb, at a level not seen since 2014, Michigan is paying more than the neighbors to the south.

The average price for gas nationwide, as of March 8th, is at $4.20 per gallon, up from $2.77 per gallon from just last year, according to data from AAA.

Gasoline prices vary over time, with the average varying greatly from state to state. Missouri has the lowest rates, at $3.73 per gallon. California still tops the highest in the country, at $5.44 on average. Michigan sits in the middle at $4.18 a gallon. This means filling up an average 15-gallon tank in Missouri would cost $55.95, in California $81.60, and in Michigan, $62.70.

As for our southern neighbors, Ohio is the least expensive, at $3.98 a gallon, followed by Indiana at $4.14 a gallon, and then Illinois at $4.42 a gallon. Using the 15-gallon tank referenced above, this comes to $59.70 in Ohio, $62.10 in Indiana, and $66.30 in Illinois.

Meanwhile, gas in Canada is more expensive. Due to Canadian tax laws, Canadians pay roughly $1.20 USD per gallon, or 32 cents (USD) per liter, in taxes for gas alone. Gas prices in Canada are heavily dependent on refiners in the U.S.

"Prices in Canada aren't established in Canada; they're made in the U.S.," says Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro. "So whatever happens to the wholesale price in the U.S. automatically hiccups into Canada."

While there are several factors that account for the state differences, one is access to oil refineries. Transportation costs go up as the distance from the supply source increases. This is why the western part of the United States has the most expensive gas prices. While states along the Gulf Coast have the least expensive prices as that region has access to more oil refineries.

Though California’s carbon management program and fuel blend requirements play a large part in their gas rates, another aspect is their location -according to the U.S. EIA (Energy Information Administration). The West Coast is hindered by the Rocky Mountains, acting as a barrier, separating Western states from others. This limits the number of pipelines connecting the region to the rest of the country.

Fortunately, there are ways to save on gas. First, be kind to your car by driving more gently. This helps the engine work more efficiently. According to data collected by AAA personal driving habits are the biggest factor affecting vehicle fuel consumption.

So doing things like racing from light to light, will actually make your gas run out faster. Similarly, being on cruise control, will significantly preserve your miles per gallon.

Of course, shopping around for the best price is helpful. Depending on what stations are around you, there can be big price swings between gas stations.

Additionally, there are apps such as GasBuddy, Gas Guru and AAA TripTik, that can help to find the best prices along your ride. Some will even have deals on their sites. Also, utilizing loyalty programs that many gas station chains have, can help as well.