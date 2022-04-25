Michigan gas prices increase slightly after weeks of dropping

article

Michigan gas prices are up 2 cents from last week, according to AAA.

This slight price increase comes after weeks of prices decreasing.

The average for a gallon of unleaded gas is now $3.94. This is 20 cents less than this time last month but $1.11 more than this time last year.

A 15-gallon tank of gasoline costs about $59, an increase of about $8 from when prices were their highest last November.

"After weeks of declining prices, Michigan motorists are seeing slightly higher prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "With crude prices continuing to trade above $100 a barrel, pump prices will likely remain elevated."

According to AAA, at the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.72 to settle at $102.07. The crude oil market remains volatile heading into the last week of April. Traders continue to balance supply tightness amid a push by the U.S. and its allies to remove as many Russian barrels from the market as possible while also facing demand concerns as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.

Most expensive gas in Michigan:

Marquette ($4.08) Ann Arbor ($4.01) Metro Detroit ($3.99)

Least expensive gas in Michigan:

Advertisement