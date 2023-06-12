Michigan gas prices jump 12 cents from last week

Michigan drivers will be paying more at the pump this week as gas prices continue to rise. The average cost of regular unleaded gasoline has increased by 12 cents per gallon, bringing the total cost to $3.65 per gallon.

In Metro Detroit, the average prices are just above that, hovering at $3.67 a gallon. In total, drivers are shelling out about $54 for a 15-gallon tank of gas.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the amount of gas being used has gone up slightly from 9.1 to 9.22 million barrels per day (b/d).

At the same time, there has been an increase in the total amount of gasoline that is stored in the U.S. This increase has been by 2.7 million barrels to a total of 218.8 million barrels.

Despite the increase in gas prices, motorists are still paying about $24 less to fill up their car than they did during last year's highest price in June 2022.

"Michigan motorists are seeing higher prices at the pump compared to last week, but these prices are still $1.57 less than the record high gas prices from this time last year," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group.

To view AAA's state and metro gas averages, click here.

Gas Price Averages in Michigan

Most expensive gas price averages:

Marquette ($3.71)

Metro Detroit ($3.67)

Ann Arbor ($3.67)

Least expensive gas price averages: