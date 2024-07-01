Expand / Collapse search

Michigan gas prices jump 16 cents ahead of 4th of July

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  July 1, 2024 9:55am EDT
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Filling up your tank is going to cost a bit more this holiday week.

Michigan gas price averages are up about 16 cents from a week ago, according to data from AAA.

Drivers are paying an average of $3.67 per gallon for regular unleaded. This equates to $55 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. This price is down $3 from 2023's highest price last August.

"Rising crude oil prices have led to higher gas prices across Michigan ahead of Independence Day," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Pump prices will likely continue to rise this week as a record number of motorists fill up for their holiday road trips."

Highest Michigan gas prices

  1. Jackson ($3.75)
  2. Grand Rapids ($3.74)
  3. Lansing ($3.74)

Lowest Michigan gas prices

  1. Marquette ($3.53)
  2. Metro Detroit ($3.59)
  3. Benton Harbor ($3.69)

