Michigan gas prices jump 16 cents ahead of 4th of July
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Filling up your tank is going to cost a bit more this holiday week.
Michigan gas price averages are up about 16 cents from a week ago, according to data from AAA.
Drivers are paying an average of $3.67 per gallon for regular unleaded. This equates to $55 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. This price is down $3 from 2023's highest price last August.
"Rising crude oil prices have led to higher gas prices across Michigan ahead of Independence Day," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Pump prices will likely continue to rise this week as a record number of motorists fill up for their holiday road trips."
Highest Michigan gas prices
- Jackson ($3.75)
- Grand Rapids ($3.74)
- Lansing ($3.74)
Lowest Michigan gas prices
- Marquette ($3.53)
- Metro Detroit ($3.59)
- Benton Harbor ($3.69)