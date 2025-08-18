Michigan gas prices remain cheap with another 11 cent drop in fuel

The Brief Gas prices dipped another 11 cents from last week, falling to $3.12 a gallon on average for Michigan drivers. It represents a steep discount from July of 2024 when a driver was paying about $57 to fill up a 15-gallong tank. The Energy Information Administration reported a drop in demand and supply, which AAA says could feed a decline in gas prices.



Gas prices are well below their average prices this time last year as drivers enter the end of the summer with cheaper costs at the pump.

It comes out at an $11 discount on fuel this July, compared to 2024.

Big picture view:

Michigan drivers are paying about $11 less than they were this time last year on gas, according to the latest figures out of the AAA.

Gas prices fell another 11 cents from last week, landing around an average of $3.12 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel.

That's about 36 cents less than July of 2024 when drivers were paying about $57 to fill up a 15-gallon tank of gas. A drop in demand may be the reason why.

"Drivers across Michigan are paying less at the pump this week," said Adrienne Woodland with AAA. "If demand continues to drop, gas prices may follow suit."

Dig deeper:

The most expensive gas in Michigan can be found in Ann Arbor at around $3.22 a gallon. In Metro Detroit, it's about $3.18 a gallon.

The cheapest prices are in Marquette at $3.04 a gallon.

A news release from AAA cited data from the Energy Information Administration that reported falling daily demand of about 40,000 barrels of gasoline. The supply of gasoline also fell even as production increased.

